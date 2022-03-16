OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $180,679.00

OAX (OAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $180,679.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

