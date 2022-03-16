Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 15.08.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.66 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

