NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Acquires $24,039.45 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) Director Julie Southern purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,039.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.32. 2,839,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,366. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

