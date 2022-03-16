NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $12.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 961,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,203,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $605.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock valued at $215,280,324. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

