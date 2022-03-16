NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

