Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.45

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 51303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

