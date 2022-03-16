Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.