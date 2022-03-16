Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.73

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and traded as low as $61.97. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 443 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.