Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

