Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.