NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.75 at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.08. 299,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,327. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

