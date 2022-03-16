North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$435,858.09 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.88. The firm has a market cap of C$515.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

