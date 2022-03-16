Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nomad Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

