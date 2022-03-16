NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $17.63. NIO shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 1,926,406 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

