NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $17.63. NIO shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 1,926,406 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
