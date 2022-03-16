NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $173.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

NYSE NKE opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

