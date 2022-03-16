NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Up 42.5% in February

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NEXNF stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. NEXE Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

