Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend payment by 20.5% over the last three years. Newtek Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

NEWT stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $615.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.