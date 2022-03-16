NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in NewMarket by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $440,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.44 and its 200-day moving average is $337.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

About NewMarket (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.