NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) & Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Fuwei Films shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films $51.61 million 0.40 $3.01 million $2.04 3.08 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Fuwei Films has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Profitability

This table compares Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films 11.71% 17.22% 9.51% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -3,006.39%

Volatility and Risk

Fuwei Films has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fuwei Films and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films 0 0 0 0 N/A NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fuwei Films beats NewHydrogen on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries. The company was founded on August 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

NewHydrogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development of technologies and materials to reduce cost per watt of electricity generated by Photovoltaic solar modules and the cost per watt of storing electrical energy. Its product, BioBacksheet, provides protect the solar panel components, specifically the solar cells and wires from environmental elements such as stress or moisture, which can degrade the 20+ year life of solar panels. The company was founded by Dong Hie Lee on April 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

