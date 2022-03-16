Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

