Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

