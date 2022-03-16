Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

