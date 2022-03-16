Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $322,170 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

NYSE BHC opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

