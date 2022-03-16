Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.90 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

