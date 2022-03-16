Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.