Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

