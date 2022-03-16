Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 452.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

