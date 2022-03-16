New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.20. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

