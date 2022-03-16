New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 11.8%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 613,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,904,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after buying an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

