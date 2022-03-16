New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 372,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 263,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

