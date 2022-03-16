NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.13

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 2459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

