NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $79.09

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.09, but opened at $74.00. NetEase shares last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 91,883 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

