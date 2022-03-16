NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,109,803. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

