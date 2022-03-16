NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

NEO traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 26,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 269,139 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.