Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Update

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MXTOF stock remained flat at $$14.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Neles Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

