Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Short Interest Update

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of MXTOF stock remained flat at $$14.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Neles Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $14.78.
About Neles Oyj (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neles Oyj (MXTOF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neles Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neles Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.