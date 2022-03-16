Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Price Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $6.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.39. 28,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,604,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

