Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

