Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
