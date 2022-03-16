NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

NWG stock opened at GBX 215.30 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 225.18. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.75 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

