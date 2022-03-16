National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Director Acquires $104,155.00 in Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NWLI opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
About National Western Life Group (Get Rating)
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
