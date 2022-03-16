National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Director Acquires $104,155.00 in Stock

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Blackwell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NWLI opened at $210.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

