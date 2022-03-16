National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $873.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. National Grid has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.