Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 275566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several analysts have commented on NPSNY shares. Investec cut shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Naspers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

