Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 5260076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $843.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,876,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,531,000 after acquiring an additional 951,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,701,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 751,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,049,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

