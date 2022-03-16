Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in February

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MURGY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 151,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

