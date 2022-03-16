MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 18%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.02. 54,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,099,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

