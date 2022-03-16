Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,343,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

