Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,715,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,343,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.