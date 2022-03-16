MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $112.55 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.42.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.