MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) PT Raised to €245.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $112.55 on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $91.69 and a one year high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.42.
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
