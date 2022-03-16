MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €245.00 ($269.23) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €218.40 ($240.00).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €204.70 ($224.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €195.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.