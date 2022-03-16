MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.46

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as low as $16.20. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 22,339 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.42.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.