Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Truist Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 185,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

