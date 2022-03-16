Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Money3’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In other Money3 news, insider Kate Robb bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.15 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of A$30,240.00 ($21,755.40).

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

