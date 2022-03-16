Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 13.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.79 and last traded at $156.87. 81,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,229,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.20.
MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.22.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
