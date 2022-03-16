Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 13.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.79 and last traded at $156.87. 81,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,229,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.20.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.22.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,513 shares of company stock valued at $43,926,181. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

